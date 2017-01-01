Bridport Review
Today the Bridport Review was launched. Its a easy to use guide to the wonderous Bridport in Dorset. Continue Reading →
Seaton Jurassic
In Seaton, Devon their planning to build the new Seaton Jurassic coast centre visitor attraction type project – more news about this soon but it sounds exciting! Continue Reading →
2014 Jurassic Coast Challenge
The 2014 Jurassic Coast Challenge took place in blustery but largely sunny conditions, in stark contrast with the wet, windy and freezing cold weather seen in 2013. Over 200 competitors ... Continue Reading →
The Energy Debate
The Energy Debate Are Gas and Electricity Bills Too High? Is a ‘Price Freeze’ Right or Wrong? Should Wind and Solar Power Be Subsidised? Is New Nuclear Power the Future? What are ... Continue Reading →
Fox Crossing B&B near Weymouth
We are delighted to welcome Fox Crossing B&B aboard the eJurassic Network for 2014. Here’s a bit about Fox Crossing B&B. Fox Crossing bed and breakfast has been stylishly ... Continue Reading →
Revamp for Campsite near Lyme Regis
Cummins Farm Campsite has reopened for the year. The campsite is based just 1 mile from Lyme Regis and 1.5 miles from Charmouth. Brian Lugg the owner has invested time and money into ... Continue Reading →